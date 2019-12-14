Megyn Kelly Says Watching 'Bombshell' Was an "Emotional Experience"

"I did not sell the rights to my story or book and only got my first look at the film once it was past the point of any possible edits, though there are certainly some I would have made," Kelly also wrote in her Instagram post.

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly wrote in an Instagram post on Friday that watching Bombshell "was an incredibly emotional experience" and if given the chance, she would have suggested edits.

Kelly shared thoughts on the film after going to see Frozen 2 with husband Douglas Brunt and six-year-old son Thatcher. While at the movie theater, Kelly wrote that when her son spotted a Bombshell poster, Charlize Theron's personification of Kelly "confused him because it appears to show a picture of me."

Kelly continued in her post, seen below, that while the film "is loosely based on my experience during the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News, I have nothing to do with this film."

"I did not sell the rights to my story or book and only got my first look at the film once it was past the point of any possible edits, though there are certainly some I would have made," she shared. "Watching this picture was an incredibly emotional experience for me, and for those with whom I saw it. Sexual harassment is pervasive in this country; it can leave scars that do not heal. My heart goes out to those who’ve gone through it, who I hope might find some comfort in this story."

Kelly concluded her post by noting she has more thoughts about the film and will share them soon.

Fellow former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, played by Nicole Kidman in Bombshell, recently criticized Fox News' NDAs for protecting "predatory behavior" and silencing victims during The Hollywood Reporter's annual Power 100 Women in Entertainment event on Monday.