Mel Gibson Starrer 'Boss Level' Nabbed by Entertainment Studios

The action-thriller will receive a wide release in 2019 by Byron Allen's distribution outfit.

Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios has picked up Joe Carnahan's Boss Level for the U.S. market.

The action-thriller, which stars Mel Gibson, Frank Grillo, Ken Jeong and Naomi Watts, will receive a wide release in 2019.

Boss Level centers on a retired U.S. Army Special Forces veteran (Grillo) trapped in a never-ending loop, resulting in his death every day. In order to stop his endless suffering, he must figure out who is responsible and stop them.

Entertainment Studios acquired the pic from The Fyzz Facility and Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films.

Boss Level was financed by Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, with Randall Emmett and George Furla. The film is a co-production between Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films, Di Bonaventura Pictures, Carnahan and Grillo’s War Party and Scott Free, whose Jules Daly is executive producer.

"Boss Level is a powerful, action-packed and highly-anticipated theatrical release,” Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios, said Monday in a statement.

The deal was negotiated by Entertainment Studios head of acquisitions Chris Charalambous and Wayne Marc Godfrey of The Fyzz Facility on behalf of Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films.