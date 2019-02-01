Mel Gibson, Tye Sheridan in Talks to Star in Thriller 'Black Flies'

The Blacklist screenplay project is heading to the European Film Market next week.

Mel Gibson and Tye Sheridan are in final negotiations to star in the thriller Black Flies, the Blacklist screenplay by Ryan King.

Jean-Stephane Sauvaire, whose earned plaudits for his previous film A Prayer Before Dawn with A24, is set to helm.

Based on the novel by Shannon Burke, Black Flies is the story of a young paramedic, Ollie Cross (Sheridan), navigating his first year on the job. He’s partnered with Rutkovsky (Gibson), an experienced medic who thrusts Ollie into the harsh realities of New York’s inner-city streets. Amidst high crime rates, homelessness, and widespread drug use, Ollie finds his perspective on life and death beginning to shift.

Mad River Pictures is financing and producing the project alongside Christopher Kopp, Lucan Toh and Babak Anvari, and Anthony Katagas. Sheridan will also be a producer on the film with production slated to begin second quarter, 2019. CAA and WME are handling U.S. rights, and IMR International will begin foreign sales air the European Film Market in Berlin next week.

Two & Two Pictures, the production company of Toh and Anvari, and Kopp's AZA films recently saw their Armie Hammer-starring psychological horror Wounds premiere at the Sundance film festival to positive reviews.

Gibson and Sauvaire are represented by CAA. Sauvaire is also repped by Grandview, Sheridan by WME, and King by UTA and Heroes and Villains Entertainment. Two & Two Pictures is repped by WME and Grandview, and Shannon Burke by Paradigm.