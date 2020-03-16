Mel and Max Brooks Encourage Social Distancing in Funny PSA

The accomplished author talks about why it is important to keep away from his father right now, the 93-year-old film icon.

Mel Brooks and his son, Max, shared a funny PSA on Monday about social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the nearly minute-long video posted to Twitter, Max, an accomplished author, talks about why it is important to keep away from his father, the 93-year-old film icon.

While Max talks, his father can be seen watching from inside his house, a window separating them.

"If I get the coronavirus, I'll probably be OK, but if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who can give it to Dick Van Dyke. And before I know it, I've whipped out a whole generation of comic legends," Max says. "When it comes to coronavirus, I have to think about who I can infect. And so should you."

Max proceeds to list good practices to combat the spread of coronavirus. "Do your part, don't be a spreader," Max says.

The video ends with Mel (comically) telling his son to leave.

On Sunday, Arnold Schwarzenegger posted an entertaining isolation coping video with miniature horse and donkey. It has been watched millions of times.

Watch the Brooks' family PSA below.