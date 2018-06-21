Melania Trump's Rep Defends First Lady's "I Really Don't Care" Jacket During Border Trip

"It's a jacket. There was no hidden message," Stephanie Grisham says.

Melania Trump's spokeswoman on Thursday defended the First Lady sporting a jacket that read "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" as she boarded a plane for her visit to an immigrant children's detention center in Texas.

The First Lady was not photographed at the detention center in the jacket.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, when asked about the message said, "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope this isn't what the media is going to choose to focus on."

The jacket is by fast fashion chain Zara, and appears to be from 2017. It is not currently listed on the Zara website, but shows up on a couple of style blogs.

Trump's unannounced trip comes a day after President Trump signed an executive order ending his controversial policy of family separation of those crossing into the U.S. illegally at the southern border.

Images of upset children and stories of families torn apart have made headlines around the globe.

This is not the first time the First Lady's choice of fashion has seemed ill-timed.

Following close after the release of the Billy Bush tape, in which Trump is heard uttering the now famous line, "Grab 'em by the pussy," Melania Trump wore an interestingly (and, perhaps, unfortunately) named style of blouse to her husband's presidential debate.

Politiquette noted that Melania Trump's top was Gucci's "pussy-bow silk crepe de chine shirt."

She also faced heat last August for leaving the White House wearing stiletto heels on her way to tour a Houston flood zone after Hurricane Harvey, even earning the moniker "Disaster Barbie."

