Melanie Laurent, Alexandre Aja, Vincent Maraval Team for Netflix Survival Thriller 'O2'

The film marks Aja's return to French features after 15 years in the U.S., and the first major title from Maraval's new Getaway Films banner.

Inglourious Basterds and 6 Underground star Melanie Laurent — soon also to be seen in Tenet — is to lead the cast of Netflix's O2, a survival thriller marking the return of director Alexandre Aja (Crawl, The Hills Have Eyes) to French-speaking films after a 15-year career in the U.S.

Production on the feature has now started.

Mathieu Amalric (The French Dispatch) and Malik Zidi (Play) will also star in the film, the first notable project from Getaway Films, the production company set up last year by Wild Bunch co-founders Vincent Maraval and Brahim Chioua, together with Noëmie Devide, to produce mainly French genre titles for Wild Bunch to sell.

O2 tells the story of a young woman who wakes up in a medical cryo unit. She doesn’t remember who she is or how she ended up sequestered in a box no larger than a coffin. As she’s running out of oxygen, she must rebuild her memory to find a way out of her nightmare.

The original script by Christie LeBlanc was on The Black List.

“After a period spent in lockdown, a project which in its core explores confinement and claustrophobia was a no-brainer, almost a necessity. I am very enthusiastic to collaborate with Wild Bunch and Melanie Laurent and to begin a beautiful creative adventure with Netflix,” said Aja, who also produces alongside his long-term associate Gregory Levasseur.

“With thanks to Netflix, we are delighted to be able to bring Alexandre Aja back to France," said Maraval, CEO of Wild Bunch International and Getaway Films partner. We worked with him on Piranha 3D and are excited to collaborate again on O2: an ambitious film in a genre that French cinema is not often exploring."



Added David Kosse, vice president, and Gaëlle Mareschi, creative manager, international original film at Netflix: “We are extremely excited to be working with French cult director Alexandre Aja, surrounded by a fantastic French cast led by Melanie Laurent, and brought to us by Vincent Maraval. With O2, Aja is taking us on a thrilling and unexpected ride physically but also emotionally, bringing his imagination to another level."