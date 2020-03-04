'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist and Husband Chris Wood Expecting First Child

Benoist is pregnant with her first "non-canine child," she wrote on Instagram.

A Superbaby is on the way. Supergirl actors and spouses Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are expecting their first child.

Benoist posted on Instagram on Wednesday, "A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!! @christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one!" Wood also posted the news, captioning a photo, "The photo is a joke but the news is real...!!!"

The pair reportedly started dating in 2017 before getting engaged and married in 2019. Kevin Smith, Odette Annable and Paul Wesley attended their September wedding in Ojai, according to E!.

Wood has previously appeared on The Vampire Diaries, The Flash and Containment, while Benoist acted on Arrow, The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. In Supergirl, which is in its fifth season, she is the titular character and he plays Mon-El.