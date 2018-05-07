Melissa Benoist to Star in 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' on Broadway

The 'Supergirl' star will make her Broadway debut in the Carole King musical, which starts June 7 for a run through Aug. 4.

The cast of the Carole King musical on Broadway is getting a super addition.

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist will make her Broadway debut this summer when she steps into the title character of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Associated Press has learned.

Benoist, who was on Glee and the miniseries Waco, starts June 7 for a run through Aug. 4.

Beautiful focuses on King's early years, when she was writing songs with her former husband, Gerry Goffin, and competing with their friendly rivals, Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann.

The musical has performances of classics such as "You've Got a Friend," ''One Fine Day," ''So Far Away," ''Take Good Care of My Baby," ''Up on the Roof," ''You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," ''Will You Love Me Tomorrow" and "Natural Woman."