Melissa McCarthy and Allison Janney Joke They Were Cut From 'Cats,' 'Little Women,' 'Star Wars'

The actresses also interacted with Baby Yoda in scenes they claim were deleted from some of the big end-of-the-year movie releases.

Melissa McCarthy and Allison Janney put their own twists on some of the biggest movies this holiday season during Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show.

The segment opened with McCarthy and Janney doing a joint interview. "A lot of big movies are being released this holiday season, and I'm proud to say we were in most of them," said Janney.

McCarthy added that while they appeared in the films Cats, Little Women and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, their scenes were cut. "The scenes that get cut out of movies are oftentimes better than the ones that stay in," she explained.

They introduced their scene from Cats, which featured the two dressed as feline characters. "Cats, cats, we're both cats / There are all kinds of kitty kitty cats," they sang. After listing different breeds of cats, both McCarthy and Janney coughed up furballs.

Back at their interview, McCarthy revealed that they wrote the song themselves. She said that Cats composer Andrew Lloyd Webber was jealous of the song, which is why their performances didn't make it in the final cut.

Janney admitted that she didn't know who ended up being in the film. An interviewer behind the camera listed members of the cast: Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson and Ian McKellen. The actresses said they weren't familiar with anyone listed, especially Late Late Show host James Corden, for whom McCarthy is filling in as guest host while Corden films Netflix's The Prom. "Now you're just saying crazy words together," said McCarthy.

The next film McCarthy and Janney claimed they were cut out of was Little Women. The two actresses appeared much larger than their co-star in the cut scene. The tiny woman handed two cups of tea to McCarthy and Janney as they whispered, "At least we're all little and we're women."

The women drank their tea as their scene partner cried. They then attempted to subtly leave, though they both hit their heads against the ceiling in the miniature room.

"It's not our fault if people don't understand our art," McCarthy said in the interview. Janney added, "I blame Hollywood sexism for them cutting us out of that one."

"Who cares about a classic period drama centering around strong, independent women that is just as relevant today as it was when it was originally written 130 years ago?" McCarthy said about Greta Gerwig's Little Women.

McCarthy revealed that they did their last movie because they "wanted to support an indie film," which she called War of Stars.

Their cut scene from the latest Star Wars film opened with McCarthy donning Princess Leia buns and Janney sporting a high ponytail. The two fought against each other using lightsabers and made their own sound effects throughout the battle.

The director stopped the scene to tell them that they didn't have to make lightsaber sounds because they would be added later.

Despite the director's notes, they continued to make the sound effects in their next take. "I thought that note was just for Melissa," said Janney when they were stopped the second time.

After filming the scene for a third time, McCarthy took a break to "feed the baby." She grabbed a Baby Yoda doll and pretended to breastfeed the baby. "He's cute, but he's a biter," she said.

Watch the full segment below.