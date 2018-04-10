Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Tackling Action Comedy 'Super Intelligence' (Exclusive)

McCarthy will star in the New Line project while Falcone will direct.

Melissa McCarthy will star in Super-Intelligence, New Line’s action comedy that has Ben Falcone coming on board to direct.

The project was set up last year with McCarthy and Falcone on board as producers via their On the Day banner. Super-Intelligence will mark the married team’s fourth collaboration in actor-director capacity, following comedy’s Tammy, The Boss and Life of the Party, all but Boss for New Line.

In Super-Intelligence, McCarthy will play Carol Peters, a former corporate executive whose earnest yet unfulfilled life is turned upside down when she is selected for observation by the world’s first super-intelligence – an artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world.

The movie, written by Steve Mallory, who also wrote McCarthy and Falcone’s Boss, is scheduled to begin production in July 2018.

Before shooting Super-Intelligence, McCarthy will film New Line’s The Kitchen, which also stars Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss. That project, which as a crime drama offers McCarthy a chance to flex some dramatic (and violent) chops, is an adaptation of the female-fronted DC/Vertigo comic book series.

McCarthy and Falcone’s Life of the Party opens May 11. McCarthy also stars in the true story of celebrity biographer-turned-forger Lee Israel in Fox Searchlight’s Can You Ever Forgive Me, which opens Oct. 19, 2018.

McCarthy and Falcone are repped by CAA and MGMT and CAA.