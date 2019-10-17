HBO Max Picks Up Melissa McCarthy Comedy 'Superintelligence'

The film will debut at the launch of HBO Max in spring 2020.

Melissa McCarthy's upcoming original comedy Superintelligence, directed by her husband and production partner, Ben Falcone, will debut exclusively on streaming service HBO Max, the premium cable platform announced on Thursday.

The movie will premiere when the streaming platform launches in spring 2020. The cast includes Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, Brian Tyree Henry and Jean Smart. The movie follows a woman (McCarthy) who finds herself selected as a test subject by the world's first superintelligent power that overtakes her life. The script is penned by The Boss scribe Steve Mallory.

The New Line film was originally slated to hit theaters on Dec. 20 this year.

"This is the perfect high-concept comedy with an artist we all love to work with and shows the top caliber of talent we're bringing to HBO Max," said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and truTV, in a statement.

Added McCarthy and Falcone, "We used the A.I. from Superintelligence to look at every single platform in the world and then used its superknowledge and big artificial brain-like thing to determine that HBO Max was the right home for our film."

Superintelligence joins a growing slate of HBO Max's upcoming library on content that will also include the entire catalogue of Studio Ghibli films, as well as all 10 seasons of Friends.