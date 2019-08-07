Melissa McCarthy Shares 'Gilmore Girls' Gag Gone Wrong

'The Kitchen' co-stars McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss also reflected on their "sketchy" first apartments in New York City when they visited 'The Late Late Show' on Tuesday.

Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss spoke about Gilmore Girls and shared their worst New York City apartment stories when they stopped by The Late Late Show on Tuesday.

During the appearance, McCarthy, who played Sookie St. James on Gilmore Girls, shared a bit that she would do during downtime on the Warner Bros. lot in which she would smoke a cigarette, punch her character's fake pregnant stomach and dramatically exhale smoke. However, the bit was perceived negatively by fans that witnessed it during a studio tour.

"People were laughing and then I did it again and the second time I did it, everyone's like, 'No, that's not okay,'" she recalled. McCarthy realized after repeating the bit that a studio tour had stopped behind her. "There's 45 people standing behind me on tour of Warner Bros. and I was like, 'It's not a real belly!'" she said. While she assured the tourists that she wasn't pregnant, the group didn't believe her. "People were pointing and saying like, 'No' and 'That's not okay,'" she said.

McCarthy shared that she repeated the bit three months later and got caught by another tour group. She added that she's "never done it since" getting caught the second time.

Moss later revealed that she is a fan of Gilmore Girls, though she didn't watch it until she started working on The Handmaid's Tale. She stars on the Hulu series with Alexis Bledel, who starred alongside McCarthy on Gilmore Girls.

She explained that she was friends with Bledel before The Handmaid's Tale. "I knew her outside of Gilmore Girls and I knew her from working on Handmaid's Tale and I loved her and we get along really well and I have such respect for her," said Moss.

"Then I started watching Gilmore Girls and I felt really different around her because now she was just Rory Gilmore to me," she said. "Every time I'd see her, we'd be really serious on the show and we'd be doing a serious scene and talking about serious stuff. Inside I'd just be like, 'Rory Gilmore is talking to me.'"

In honor of The Kitchen taking place in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, McCarthy and Moss spoke about their first New York City apartments.

McCarthy shared that her first apartment was located in Hell's Kitchen and that her mother questioned the neighborhood's name. "I said, 'Lots of restaurants. It's hot.' What I didn't tell her was like, 'And the guy below me is a heroin dealer and a pimp,'" she said. "It was a rough place. It usually was okay. Our building was sketchy."

She then told a story about when she came home one afternoon to find the apartment below hers with its door open. "The apartment was just ransacked and crazy and there was a poor, sweet working gal laying half in and half out," she recalled as she demonstrated the pose.

McCarthy ran out of the apartment and found a police officer. But when they got back he just yelled the woman's name and told her to get up, which she did and walked away, after complimenting McCarthy's shoes. The actress said she called her mother and "may have begged for a ticket home just for the weekend."

Moss then shared a story about her first apartment, when she was 19, in the East Village, which she found on Craigslist and shared with a 50-year-old, male substitute teacher.

"He had the living room and I had the bedroom and we shared and everything was fine," she said. "But looking back on it, I can't believe I did that. I wouldn't do that now, let alone at 19."