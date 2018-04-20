Melissa McCarthy's Action Comedy 'Super-Intelligence' Gets 2019 Release Date

Michael B. Jordan's death row drama and a 'Conjuring' universe movie also get spots on the calendar.

Super-Intelligence, the new Melissa McCarthy comedy from New Line, will open Christmas Day, 2019, Warner Bros. announced today.

At the same time, the studio has set release dates for the Michael B. Jordan death row drama Just Mercy as well as staked a claim for a release of an untitled film based on The Conjuring horror universe.

Super-Intelligence, which is being directed by McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone, sees the comedian playing a former corporate executive whose earnest yet unfulfilled life is turned upside-down when she is selected for observation by the world’s first super-intelligence — an artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world.

Steve Mallory, who also penned McCarthy and Falcone’s The Boss, wrote the script for the project that is scheduled to begin production in July.

At this stage, no other major movie has the Dec. 25 date slotted, although Star Wars: Episode IX opens Dec. 20.

Just Mercy will be released Jan. 17, 2020. The movie features Jordan as a man wrongly accused of murder who is on death row and meets a man that can save him. Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed the dramas Short Term 12 and Glass Castle, is helming.

Not much is known about the untitled Conjuring movie, but it now has an opening date of July 3, 2019. That movie could have some competition from the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, which opens July 5.