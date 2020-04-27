'Melrose Place' Cast Sets Reunion for COVID-19 Benefit

Marcia Cross, Heather Locklear, Josie Bissett and more stars from the hit '90s soap are gathering virtually in support of The Actors Fund's coronavirus relief efforts.

Original castmembers from the hit '90s primetime soap Melrose Place are reuniting for Tuesday's Stars in the House YouTube series benefitting The Actors Fund.

Josie Bissett, Thomas Calabro, Marcia Cross, Laura Leighton, Heather Locklear, Doug Savant, Grant Show, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith and Daphne Zuniga will gather virtually for the special hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. Stars in the House has recently gathered the casts of such other iconic TV franchises as Glee, Frasier and Desperate Housewives.

Tuesday's show will feature the Melrose Place cast reminiscing on their time filming the series, which aired on Fox for seven seasons, from 1992 until 1999. The reunion supports The Actors Fund's relief efforts for the novel coronavirus pandemic. Viewers will be able to donate while they watch, as well as ask questions and interact with the cast in real time.

"Seth and I believe that in this time of social distancing and isolation, much happiness can be found by seeing familiar faces from shows beloved by the whole world," said host Wesley in a statement. "We call these shows comfort TV. And we plan on having even more every week, along with our beloved theater pals — all for The Actors Fund."

The Melrose Place cast's episode of Stars in the House will air live on YouTube on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.