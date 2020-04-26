Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski Sing in Bathrobes, Guzzle Drinks During Sondheim Tribute

The trio performed "Ladies Who Lunch" during 'Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration,' which aired online Sunday night.

Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski donned bathrobes and guzzled drinks for their performance of "The Ladies Who Lunch" during a special tribute to Stephen Sondheim that aired online Sunday night.

The trio also were seen imbibing on wine and other libations during their performance of the song from Sondeim's Company. Streep even mixed her own drink during Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration, which aired on Broadway.com and YouTube in support of ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty).

Watch their performance — during which all three appeared to be having a blast, from the confines of their own homes — below.

The perfection aka Christine Baranski , Meryl Streep and Audra McDonald ladies and gentlemen #Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/Tr9fAqOqaa — Olivia Colman’s Blonde Hair (@streep_lover) April 27, 2020

The free online event — hosted by Raúl Esparza, who starred in the Tony-winning revival of Company in 2006, took place on the exact 50th anniversary of the opening night of Company (the original production debuted on Broadway on April 26, 1970). Mary-Mitchell Campbell was the music director, with Paul Wontorek serving as director.

Other artists scheduled to appear on the broadcast included Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin, Donna Murphy, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, Aaron Tveit, Maria Friedman, Iain Armitage, Katrina Lenk, Michael Cerveris, Brandon Uranowitz, Stephen Schwartz, Elizabeth Stanley, Chip Zien, Alexander Gemignani and, from the cast of Pacific Overtures at Classic Stage Company, Ann Harada, Austin Ku, Kelvin Moon Loh and Thom Sesma.