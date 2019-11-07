Meryl Streep, Emma Stone to Co-Chair "About Time"-Themed Met Gala in 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière will also chair the annual gala with Anna Wintour.

It's about time! The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced on Thursday the theme of the 2020 Met Gala as "About Time: Fashion and Duration."

The co-chairs for the gala, set for May 4, will be Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière and face of the brand Emma Stone, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour.

Streep will be fresh off the awards season circuit with her film Little Women, while Miranda will be preparing for the June release of In the Heights. Neither have attended a Met Gala previously, compared to regular attendee Stone, who went in 2019 and 2018 with Ghesquière. She previously donned Prada in 2016, Thakoon in 2014 and Lanvin in 2012 and 2011.

The Met Gala theme corresponds with the Met's spring exhibit, which curator Andrew Bolton told Vogue will be "a reimagining of fashion history that's fragmented, discontinuous and heterogeneous." Virginia Woolf will be "ghost narrator" of the gallery, whose works span from 1870 to the present. "Employing Henri Bergson's concept of la durée (duration), it will explore how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate past, present and future," according to the Met's announcement.

In 2019, the Met Gala centered on the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme with Gucci designer Alessandro Michele, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and Serena Williams as co-chairs.

The About Time exhibit will run May 7 through Sept. 7.