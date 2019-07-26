Meryl Streep to Receive Toronto Festival Tribute

The Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress will be honored as she helps launch her latest film, Steven Soderbergh's 'The Laundromat.'

Meryl Streep will be honored at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, where she will receive the inaugural Tribute Actor Award.

The Oscar and Emmy-award winner will be feted on Sept. 9 at TIFF's Tribute Gala, a festival fundraiser. Streep will also be in Toronto to tout her latest film, Steven Soderbergh's The Laundromat, the Panama papers thriller set to receive a North American premiere at the festival.

"Meryl Streep is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actors of her generation. Her tremendous contribution to cinema, television and the stage spans five decades; from her early roles in The Deer Hunter, Kramer vs. Kramer and Sophie’s Choice to later films including The Devil Wears Prada, The Iron Lady and The Post, she has portrayed characters that are as compelling as they are timeless," Joana Vincente, TIFF co-head, said in a statement.

Streep is a three-time Oscar winner for The Iron Lady, Sophie's Choice and Kramer vs. Kramer. She previously scored an Emmy win for her leading role in HBO's miniseries adaptation of Angels in America.

Big Little Lies is her latest big TV role. Toronto fest organizers earlier announced that Jeff Skoll and David Linde's production banner Participant Media will receive the TIFF Impact Award at the annual TIFF Tribute Gala.

The 44th Toronto International Film Festival is set to run Sept. 5-15.