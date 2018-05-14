Meryl Streep to Star in Panama Papers Thriller for Steven Soderbergh (Exclusive)

Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas are also in talks to star.

Meryl Streep will star in The Laundromat, a drama based on the Panama Papers that Steven Soderbergh will direct.

Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas are also in early talks to join the production. No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it.

Frequent Soderbergh collaborator Scott Z Burns wrote the script, which is based on the book by Jake Bernstein titled Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite.

The Panama Papers were leaked documents that showed how Mossack Fonseca, a Panamanian law firm, allowed the wealthy and the connected to funnel money illegally in and around the world.

Streep’s character details are being kept in the secret but sources describe it as being the emotional throughline of the movie.

Michael Sugar, Lawrence Grey, Gregory Jacobs, Soderbergh and Burns are producing.

Streep is coming off an Oscar nomination for playing a real-life figure in Steven Spielberg’s drama The Post and will next appear in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She will also appear in Mary Poppins Returns, reteaming with her Devil Wears Prada co-star, Emily Blunt. Streep is repped by CAA.