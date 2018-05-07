The Unexpected Designer Behind Bella Hadid’s Met Gala Gown

The model teamed with accessories label Chrome Hearts for her dramatic sculptural patent and chiffon look.

While many of the models and starlets attending Monday’s Met Ball, themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination,” walked the red carpet in ethereal gold, white and pale blue gowns, model Bella Hadid turned every head with her all-black ensemble, a departure from the overwhelming lightness of the event.

Her patent leather bustier with sculptural exaggerated shoulders, fingerless gloves and gold-edged chiffon veil worthy of a bride (were it in white) held a unique point of view. It wasn’t by one of the expected designers like Versace or Dolce & Gabbana, but by Los Angeles’ Chrome Hearts, the jewelry label designed by Laurie Lynn and Jesse Jo Stark, personal friends of Hadid’s.

The custom look was directly inspired by the “Heavenly Bodies” theme, and features 22K gold filigree crosses, leather patchwork and a 10-foot-long black lace veil. “Bella has always had her eye on this archive piece we created with British designer Gareth Pugh,” say the designers. “There has always been the influence and undertone of religious symbolism running through Chrome Hearts, and nothing embodied the idea of ‘Catholic imagination’ and Bella’s fierceness as these hand-embroidered Chrome Hearts leather crosses, gilded veil and filigree jewels.”

Last year, Hadid teamed up with Chrome Hearts on a capsule collection that included a leopard print coat with bondage details.