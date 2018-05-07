Cara Delevingne Steps Out In Dior Haute Couture

Is this a confessional fashion statement?

Leave it to Cara Delevingne to create a shock-and-awe style moment. The 25-year-old left little to the Catholic imagination when she stepped out at her seventh Met Gala Monday night in a dramatic all-black Dior Haute Couture ensemble.

Crafted with sheer lattice-patterned panels, Delevingne’s peek-a-boo Dior cage gown put her enviously toned ‘heavenly body’ on display for all to see. (No hiding the Spanx in this number). But it was all modesty from the neck up for the actress-model, who added to the evening’s theme of elaborate head pieces with a bead-encrusted black Dior crown complete with a beaded veil that kept her face under wraps—possibly a nod to chapel veils or a fashion interpretation of the veiled secrets in the heard-but-not-seen Catholic confessional.

Sprouting from her crown was a shock of purple hair— Delevingne’s pixie cut was apparently dyed lavender for a film role, but the hue is also associated with the Lenten season and Easter as a symbol of suffering and mystery. Her face was lit up with a smattering of golden yellow eye shadow on lids, brows and ears and a punch of bold fuchsia lipstick.