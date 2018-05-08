Cara Delevingne Debuts Pink Hair at Met Gala

The star’s stylist, Mara Roszak, talks about their creative collaboration.

Cara Delevingne has never been a wallflower, but her hair at the 2018 Met Gala was decidedly floral in color. She debuted a new — temporary — pink ‘do, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak, who also styled Emma Stone for the fashionable evening.

“The Met Gala is one of my favorite events to style in the year,” says Roszak. “It’s a time to really go for it, and the theme this year really lent itself to that bold concept.” Since Delevingne is someone who likes to play with her look and try on new red-carpet characters, she was up for pairing her bold netted Dior gown with a new color, not just 'do for her pixie locks.

“I see the hair playing as strong of a role as the makeup and clothing," says Roszak. “We are creating a character together, telling a cohesive story. As a stylist I always love the process of telling a new story, pushing the envelope,” something Delevingne’s bead-fringed look definitely did. “Trying new looks always, while keeping the woman in mind.” To the hairstylist the customized Joico Color Intensity Color Butter hue was the key to the model-actress’ look.

She mixed Purple Mauve and Pink Rose shades together to create the perfect color to complement Delevingne’s pink cheeks and lips, applying the mixture to her damp hair, allowing it to sit for five minutes, and then rinsing thoroughly. (The color should last up to 10 washes.) The combination of the face-obscuring black crown and textured pink hair brought levity to an otherwise slightly austere look. “It is true so fun to have the collaborative team we have,” says Roszak. “Cara allows for the creative freedom and expresses herself through it.”