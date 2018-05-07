Mary J. Blige’s Met Gala Look Is All About the Boots

The star singer-slash-actress dons custom Versace by invitation of the fashion house.

“Mary is the kind of artist who lets artists be artists,” says Mary J. Blige’s stylist Law Roach, “so when she got the invite from Versace she automatically became excited.” This year’s Met Gala was an opportunity for the star to let those creatives around her do their best work. She let the Versace team come up with sketches, which she and Roach reviewed, and they ultimately landed on a leggy look that Roach says is “a nod to the theme but is also very much Mary J. Blige.”

The focal point of her ensemble? Not a giant cross or papal-inspired accessory but a pair of spectacular custom-made gold-embroidered thigh-high boots that match her pale mint green dress. “They’re very queen of hip-hop, soul and R&B,” says Roach, adding that “it was very exciting that Versace was able to capture that. [The look] feels very soft but also very strong,” which speaks to who Blige is, meeting struggles with triumphs over and over.

“I feel like she looks like a warrior princess in a way,” says the stylist, adding he believes Versace’s inspiration came in large part from the Vatican. (Donatella Versace is a co-chair of the Met Gala.) “There’s a lot of embroidery, a lot of chiffon, and a lot of leg.” In a small way it’s in keeping with her 2017 Met Gala look, which was a sexy number by La Perla. To balance out this year’s powerful femininity, Blige’s team kept her hair and beauty look stripped down. “It’s honestly really about the dress, the boots, and Mary and her personality,” says Roach.