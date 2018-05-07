How to Get Rooney Mara’s Silvery Tearful Eye from the Met Gala

The actress’ makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua drew inspiration from a teary spiritual moment.

Once makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua saw actress Rooney Mara’s Met Gala dress, a blue and silver Givenchy gown, she knew how to translate the theme into a beauty concept. “I ended up doing what I call a silvery glowing tearful eye with an earthy depth,” says Yoshimoto Bua of being inspired by the teardrop shapes in the dress fabric and the idea of Mary Magdalene.

“I was thinking that feeling after you’re crying when your skin gets flushed, and bringing out the round innocent eyes.” It’s no coincidence that, along with her parted-down-the-center hair, there was a subtle altar boy reference, too. “We wanted to keep it young and fresh with an innocence to the eyes.”

Still, she brought a bit of drama to the look by creating a graphic, elongated shape with Chanel Première Longer Powder Eyeshadow in Talpa, blended with a silver shade and brought to a softened point. White Chanel Le Crayon Kohl in Clair on Mara’s waterline and upper lash line contributed to the wide-eyed innocent look, while a silvery accent in the inner corners of her eyes accentuated the teariness. Structured, strong brows balanced out the weight of the dress.

The technique for the eye color “is to lay down the color in the crease in a wedge shape at the corner of the eye in a smaller shape than you want to blend it out to,” says Yoshimoto Bua. “You’re blending it out from the pigment you lay down so you get a softer edge and even feeling on the shape.” Her other trick, which softens and lightens the natural redness of lips, is to fill them in with liner, like Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres in Natural, and put balm on top. The ultimate effect was shimmery yet slightly serious, say, Givenchy-meets-altar boy gone glam.