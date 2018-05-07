Fashion Redemption? Scarlett Johansson Steps Out in Marchesa at Met Gala

She’s the first A-lister to wear Georgina Chapman’s label on the red carpet since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke.

It appears actress Scarlett Johansson is one of the women in Hollywood showing Marchesa co-founder Georgina Chapman a glimmer of grace. She wore a flower-laden burgundy ombre gown by the beleaguered designer to the Met Gala on Monday, marking the first time a Marchesa gown has appeared on a red carpet since Georgina’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Harvey Weinstein, came crashing down from his pedestal in Hollywood.

Even though she was as shocked as any by the revelations that came pouring out, Chapman’s business was looking dire after it came to light that Weinstein may have pressured some starlets to wear his wife’s gowns. Johansson was just one of the A-listers who had worn Marchesa to premieres and awards shows, so by slipping into a new gown for fashion’s biggest night—and being the first major star to do so since fall 2017 when news broke—she seems to be showing her support for Chapman. Her date for the night was SNL's Colin Jost, who just called her his girlfriend on the show.

Is this the first sign, a bit of hope, that Marchesa may make a comeback? As THR reported in March, Diane von Furstenberg, for one, is supportive of supporting her fellow designer, and joins others in the upper echelons of fashion who are happy to see she’s once again become active at CFDA board meetings. Diane Kruger sent her a note of support, and the Time’s Up movement seems to be in her favor.

When she wore a Marchesa dress to an American Red Cross gala in March, How I Met Your Mother’s Celeste Thorson realized “it created the opportunity to discuss why women should be recognized as autonomous individuals, independent of a man’s misconduct… It’s disturbing when women are penalized for the crimes of an abuser.” Women supporting women—always a good look in fashion.