Behind Zoe Kravitz’s Non-Religious Met Ball Glam

The actress went a different route than most, opting for a Saint Laurent gown with little sign of Catholic influence and monochromatic makeup.

Actress Zoe Kravitz seemed to take the year’s Met Gala theme literally, in a way. She must have focused on the “Heavenly Bodies” part, since she indeed showed off her own in a seductively elegant Saint Laurent beaded lace gown, which parted on one side and was held together with bows. Her longtime makeup artist, Nina Park, was in fact a bit worried about the religious theme being taken too literally, but when Kravitz sent her a photo of her dress all her worries melted away.

“The dress was such a focus itself, and there was a lot going on, so we wanted to make [the look] very skin focused and clean, subdued with monochromatic colors to bring out her features,” says Park, who describes this as not a statement year. “With Zoe when she puts the dress on she sees what kind of woman she wants to be for that night.” Last year’s pink Oscar de la Renta gown was more of an Audrey Hepburn theme, whereas the skin-showing ensemble this year dictated a beauty look that wasn’t too “drastic or aggressive, but toned down,” says the makeup artist.

Whereas “simple” makeup sometimes means a billion neutral-hued products used a million ways, Park’s vision for Kravitz required only a few key formulas. Brows were one thing they decided to play up, and Park employed YSL’s pencil and Couture Brow Mascara—used on the inner brow to “rough up the ends” since the actress likes a messier brow toward the front—to elongate and exaggerate their arched shape.

The other important product is YSL Baby Doll Kiss & Blush Duo Stick #6, which Park used on Kravitz’s eyes, cheeks and lips. She applied the multitasking formula on her eyes with a medium-sized brush, straight from the tube onto the apples of her cheeks, blended with her fingers for an imperfect flush, and pressed the darker shade into her lips using a tapping movement with her fingertip. “We wanted to keep it very monochromatic,” says Park. “It was the perfect consistency, texture and shade of mauve-ish pink to put anywhere.”