Met Gala Has New Age Restriction for Attendees

Why Maddie Ziegler won't be attending the gala on Monday night.

While it seems like all of Hollywood is slated to attend Monday night's Met Gala, including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Mary J. Blige, Kris Jenner, Madonna, Zendaya and Paris Jackson, there are exceptions.

While out at the Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Paper Flowers jewelry collection launch party Thursday night in New York, Michelle Williams told THR that she’s looking forward to the party, as did Hailey Baldwin.

But another guest, 15-year-old actress, model and dancer Maddie Ziegler, says that she won't be hitting the carpet. “I can’t go, because I’m not old enough!” Ziegler told THR, after talking about the joy of receiving her first-ever Tiffany & Co. piece (a signature locket from her mother) and Reed Krakoff’s debut Tiffany Paper Flowers jewelry collection that she referred to as “very my generation because it’s fun and empowering and just beautiful!”

At first we thought Ziegler was joking about the Met Gala, but she was actually hinting at a new age limit for attendees going into effect this year. One person at the Tiffany event speculated that the new rule had to do with the religious theme ("Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination") and guidelines imposed by the Catholic church.

Another guessed it was a response to last year's controversy over a slew of Young Hollywood celebs caught smoking in the bathrooms, a development that irked museum donors and board members. But most of those mischief makers who couldn't hold their smoke (Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Dakota Johnson, Sean "Diddy" Combs and fashion designer Marc Jacobs, among them) were actually well over 18.

Organizers of the event (Vogue's Anna Wintour has chaired the fundraising gala since 1995) confirmed to THR that fashion's big night out does indeed have a new age restriction, but that it has nothing to do with the theme or the church, but rather an executive decision that "it's not an appropriate event for people under 18."

Apparently, there will be exceptions for those accompanied by their parents, which sounds right. Because it seems a shame to ban style-setters such as 17-year-old Willow Smith who have attended in the past, when their behavior is often more adult than those cool kid bathroom smokers.