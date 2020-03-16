Met Gala Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute was going to be co-hosted this year by Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Met Gala has become the latest global event to postpone due to the spread of the coronavirus. The annual fashion party, which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, will not take place as scheduled on May 4.

"Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will be postponed to a later date," wrote co-chair Anna Wintour on Monday in Vogue.

The theme of the 2020 Met Gala was "About Time: Fashion and Duration" and co-hosts included Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. The most recent year that the Met Gala was not held was in 2002, due to the 9/11 attacks.

More than 150,000 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed worldwide with 6,500 deaths as of Monday. The U.S. had more than 3,500 cases. On Sunday, the CDC recommended all gatherings with more than 50 people be cancelled or delayed for the next eight weeks. “In deference to this guidance, all programmes and events through May 15 will be cancelled or postponed," said a representative for the Costume Institute to Business of Fashion.

That evening, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced new city-wide restrictions on social activities to prevent the spread of the virus, including the closure of movie theaters. Restaurants can operate as delivery or take-out only. On Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the entire state would follow similar restrictions.

As was the case last year, tickets for the 2020 event were $35,000 and tables started at $200,000, often purchased by a fashion house that invites stars to attend. For last year's "Camp" themed Met Gala, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Janelle Monae were among the best-dressed stars of the night.

The Met announced on March 12 that its museums (The Met Fifth Avenue, The Met Breuer and The Met Cloisters) would be closed temporarily starting March 13 "to support New York City's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19."

The institute's About Time exhibit was set to be open May 7 to Sept. 7 and explore "how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate the past, present, and future" from 1870 to the present, according to the museum's website.

SXSW was canceled due to the coronavirus, which includes symptoms such as cough and respiratory issues. Music festivals — including Coachella, Stagecoach, France's Tomorrowland Music Festival and Miami's Ultra Music Festival — have been postponed or scrapped, along with fashion shows, including Gucci's San Francisco Cruise show and Armani's Dubai fashion show.

The Met Gala had been proceeding as planned as of March 11. Hearst and Conde Nast — which oversees Met Gala partner Vogue — allowed New York employees to work from home, reported The Post on March 10.