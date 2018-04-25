Met Museum Fashion Curator Andrew Bolton to Star in Episode of 'Art of Style'

A look at the upcoming episode premiering May 2 on M2M.

As head curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton has been responsible for some of the most monumental fashion exhibitions in recent memory, including 2011’s Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty; 2015’s China: Through the Looking Glass and the upcoming Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, opening May 10.

Now, Bolton is being given the documentary treatment on the next episode of Art of Style, the original fashion series on WME/IMG's M2M (Made to Measure) digital network.

The episode, which will air May 2, in advance of the star-studded Met Gala on May 7, will take viewers inside the religious-themed fashion exhibition, as well as detail some of Bolton’s own backstory. (A native Brit, he came to the Met from the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, and is the romantic partner of American fashion designer Thom Browne.)

The episode is directed by Lisa Immordino Vreeland, who helmed the film Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel and directed previous episodes of the series about designers Manolo Blahnik, Iris Van Herpen and more.

Art of Style is in its second season. M2M recently won two 2018 Webby Awards (Best Fashion and Beauty App and Best Art Direction for the original series Slender Bodies).