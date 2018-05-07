Mexican Comedy 'Instructions Not Included' Set for Bollywood Remake

Lionsgate, Globalgate and India's Azure are also producing a local adaptation of Korean action thriller ‘The Terror Live’.

Bollywood is looking beyond Hollywood for inspiration when it comes to remakes with Lionsgate, Globalgate and Indian banner Azure Entertainment set to produce Indian versions of Mexican dramedy Instructions Not Included and Korean action thriller The Terror Live.

The three companies have inked a multi-title deal for Indian adaptations, with the first two named projects coming from Globalgate's library. Further details about casting and release dates will be announced at a later date.

Globalgate is a joint consortium of Lionsgate and 10 other leading international content companies which include Germany's Tobis, France's Gaumont, Brazil's Paris Filmes and Colombia’s Cine Colombia, among others.



Released in 2013, Instructions Not Included is considered the most successful Spanish-language film ever which grossed nearly $100 million worldwide. The film marked the feature debut of actor-turned-director Eugenio Derbez with a story set in Acapulco and Los Angeles which focused on a Mexican-born Hollywood stuntman's relationship with his daughter. Originally produced and distributed by Lionsgate’s Pantelion Films, the title saw a hit 2016 French remake Demain Tout Commence while local versions for other countries are also in the pipeline.

The Terror Live grossed $36 million in South Korea in 2013 and is also eyeing possible remakes in Western Europe and Asia. Kim Byung-woo’s blockbuster chronicled a news anchorman’s struggle to contend, on live television, with the increasingly bloody acts perpetrated by a mysterious caller.

Previously, Lionsgate has co-produced a Bollywood version of the Tom Hardy drama Warrior which was remade as Brothers starring Akshay Kumar. The studio had also earlier announced a planned remake of the Bruce Willis action drama Red as a co-production with Bollywood star Anil Kapoor's banner AKFC.

Azure is also not new to remakes having produced 2016’s Rocky Handsome, a Bollywood version of Korean action drama The Man From Nowhere. The company recently signed a two-picture deal with Warner Bros which includes an upcoming remake of the iconic Hong Kong drama Infernal Affairs.



Azure’s development slate includes agreements for remakes of various international projects including Spanish titles The Body and The Invisible Guest, a three-film deal with French producer Gaumont, rights to U.K. author Sophie Kinsella’s best-seller Can You Keep A Secret? and a remake of French gangster epic Les Lyonnais by Olivier Marchal.



