Berlin: Mexican Drama 'Los Lobos' Wins Generation Kplus Sidebar

The Children's Jury picked Alexandre Rockwell's 'Sweet Thing' for the Crystal Bear in the Generation Kplus section.

Samuel Kishi Leopo's drama Los Lobos (The Wolves) has won the top prize, the Crystal Bear, in the Generation Kplus sidebar of children's films at the 2020 Berlin International Film Festival.

The Mexican feature tells the story of two brothers left to fend for themselves, with their only guidance rules for life their mother has recorded for them on audio tapes.

The International Jury gave a special mention to two other Generation films: Cuties from French director Maïmouna Doucouré and Mum, Mum, Mum from the Argentine director Sol Berruezo Pichon-Rivière.

This year's Children's Jury, made up of young film fans, picked Alexandre Rockwell's Sweet Thing as their Crystal Bear winner in the Generation Kplus section. The film follows two siblings and their struggles to break free of an alcoholic father and a negligent mother. Special mention went to John Sheedy's Australian crowdpleaser H Is for Happiness, about an indomitable 12-year-old girl who is determined to do whatever it takes to mend her broken family.

This year's Generation line-up, consisting of 59 children and youth films, featured a majority (58 percent) of projects, both feature-length and shorts, directed by women.

In total, the Generation line-up, which includes both the Kplus section for younger children and the 14plus section for films suitable for older kids, featured 29 world premieres and 11 debut features from a total of 34 countries.

The 70th Berlin International Film Festival wraps up Sunday, March 1.