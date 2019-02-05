MGM, Annapurna Team For Distribution Label United Artists Releasing

Annapurna founder Megan Ellison will serve on the board of the new entity, which will release both MGM and Annapurna titles.

Following several months of upheaval, the Megan Ellison-run studio is doubling down on their distribution partnership with MGM, forming a U.S. theatrical distribution banner United Artists Releasing.

Ellison will serve the board of the new label, which will release all MGM and Annapurna titles.

In January 2017, Annapurna announced that it would launch a theatrical distributor arm, marking its rise from a deep-pocketed production company to a full-fledged indie studio.Later that year, MGM tapped Annapurna to distribute their films. Under the venture MGM and Annapurna released Creed II, which earned an impressive $115 million at the domestic box office.

While they have received major awards attention, Annapurna has had a tough run at the box office, with recent release Vice pulling in $44 million at the domestic box office on a reported $60 million budget. The United Artists Releasing news comes on the heels of Annapurna unloading a series of films including Jay Roach's A-list Fox News movie and Constance Wu-starring The Hustlers at Scores. At the same time, president of film Chelsea Barnard exited abruptly.

United Artists Releasing will be overseen by a board of directors from both Annapurna and MGM, including Ellison, MGM worldwide motion picture president Glickman, Chris Brearton and Chris Corabi. Annapurna president of marketing David Kaminow and president of distribution Erik Lomis will manage the venture and who has worked at MGM in the past, as well as the label's newly-appointed coo, Sony alum Pam Kunath.

Joining United Artists Releasing will be members of Annapurna’s onetime theatrical releasing arm, including president of publicity Adriene Bowles, president of creative advertising, Michael Pavlic, and head of media, Anne Yoo. For its part, MGM will move its theatrical distribution team from Orion Pictures, which MGM relaunched in September 2017. Orion's executive vp of distribution Kevin Wilson will assume the role of general sales manager at the new label, and will report directly to Lomis. (Orion will continue its operations as a production and acquisition label at MGM.)

United Artists Releasing be housed in a West Hollywood office space, separate from Annapurna's West Hollywood base and MGM's Beverly Hills offices. Staff located in New York will continue to work out of Annapurna’s Manhattan offices, located in SoHo.

Current plans to release between 10-14 movies a year under the label. Laika feature The Missing Link will be the first film released under the United Artists Label, with later titles including splashy offering like Dwayne Johnson's Fighting with My Family, Richard Linklater's Where'd you Go Bernadette adaptation and the 25th Installment of the James Bond franchise.

In addition to their own features, the studios says that they would work third-party filmmakers and production companies to release films through the United Artists label. The hope to to offer an alternative distribution option outside the studio system. (It is currently unclear if the MGM and United

“We are excited to evolve our partnership and are honored to carry out projects under United Artists’ remarkable legacy established over the last 100 years. Most notably, we are thrilled to welcome the Bond franchise home to United Artists, with the release of Bond 25 next year,” said Glickman. “The United Artists brand is a natural fit, as our joint venture was founded around the same principle as its namesake: to help filmmakers maintain financial and artistic control over the marketing and distribution of their diverse slate of films."

Added Ellison: “With the major corporations continuing to consolidate, I believe it is important to have an independent option to provide a sanctuary where we can bring forth transparency, dedication, and fair treatment for all the films we have and will continue to love and service. Our team is comprised of not only the most talented executives in the business but also true lovers of film and to take on this initiative with MGM is as exciting as it is promising."