MGM Buys Out Former CEO Gary Barber's $260M Stake in Company

The exec was fired by the MGM board in March.

MGM Holdings has bought out former chairman and CEO Gary Barber's remaining equity stake in the company, which amounted to $260 million, the company announced today.

In March, the company's board of directors fired Barber, who had been at the company for eight years and who had signed a contract extension that was to have run through 2022.

The repurchase agreement included 274,392 shares of common stock and 3,883,529 stock options, which were equivalent to 2,302,572 shares of common stock on a net basis. As part of the agreement, MGM and Barber have agreed to standstill provisions with respect to MGM-related matters for a three-year period.

The transaction will be funded by a combination of MGM's cash on hand and its credit facility, the company said in a brief notice posted on its corporate web site.

MGM had already paid Barber $15.4 million in severance following his ouster.

During his tenure at MGM, Barber steered the company out of bankruptcy with the help of two Bond films, Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015) and the 20915 Rocky sequel Creed; made a push into television by bringing Mark Burnett aboard to head MGM and Television Group; and has had a huge commercial and awards success with MGM TV's The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu.

But Barber then came to an impasse with MGM board chairman Kevin Ulrich, whose Anchorage Capital Group is MGM's largest investor over the future direction of the company. Barber was looking to sell MGM, while Ulrich is looking to grow the company further.