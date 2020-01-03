MGM Film Chief Jonathan Glickman to Step Down; Michael De Luca Eyed for Top Job (Exclusive)

The president of MGM's film group is leaving the position he has held for nine years.

Jonathan Glickman is stepping down as president of the MGM Motion Picture Group, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Veteran film executive and producer Michael De Luca is in talks for the top job at MGM, though that deal is not done and could fall through, sources caution.

MGM and Glickman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Glickman currently oversees the studio's film development, production and co-financing opportunities, as well as supervising live stage productions. He has held the role since 2011, when he came to MGM with Gary Barber and Roger Birnbaum from Spyglass Entertainment. In 2018, Barber was ousted as MGM CEO. The storied studio has since been run by an "Office of the CEO," including its private equity owners and Mark Burnett, the well-known producer who runs MGM's television arm.

Glickman's contract was last renewed in 2016, to run through February 2020. Sources say Glickman will stay with the studio as a producer and will oversee the completion of the upcoming James Bond film. De Luca is expected to start in February.

MGM under Glickman has grown its film business exponentially. It released two successful James Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre (Glickman is said to have developed a strong relationship with Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson), relaunched the Rocky franchise with Creed and its sequel and in 2019 grossed $200 million with The Addams Family, the studio's first wholly produced and distributed animated feature. It also saw underwhelming performances last year with The Hustle (as part of its United Artists Releasing subsidiary) and The Sun is Also a Star (in partnership with Warner Bros).

MGM has the next James Bond installment, No Time to Die, set for release in April, as well as horror reboot Candyman with Jordan Peele in June; Aretha Franklin biopic Respect and Bill and Ted Face the Music hitting theaters in August and a third installment of Legally Blonde in development, with Reese Witherspoon returning to the lead role.

The studio also has a first-look deal with George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures, a film adaptation of Gail Honeyman’s novel Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine in partnership with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner and Addams Family 2 in 2021.

De Luca is a veteran executive who made his name at New Line Cinema and DreamWorks and produced such films as The Social Network, Moneyball and the Fifty Shades franchise. He also produced the Oscars in 2018 and 2019. He did not respond to a request for comment.