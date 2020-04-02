MGM Bolsters Film Group With New Execs Elishia Holmes, Johnny Pariseau (Exclusive)

It's the first hire from newly installed film group chairman Michael De Luca.

MGM’s recently hired chairman Michael De Luca has brought in a new crop of executives to beef up the studio’s film group.

Elishia Holmes has been tapped to serve as executive vp, while Johnny Pariseau will act as senior vp. The two are already working in their new roles.

Holmes and Pariseau have previous work experience with De Luca as both served as execs at Michael De Luca Productions, his production banner and home before taking his new position in January.

"I am thrilled to have Elishia and Johnny join our growing team,” De Luca said Thursday in a statement. “They are exceptional production executives, each with a unique creative voice, and I am excited they are here with us as we continue to build on the great legacy of MGM."

Holmes joined Michael De Luca Productions in 2015, receiving an executive producer credit on 2019’s crime drama The Kitchen and overseeing the recently wrapped sci-fi drama Reminiscence, starring Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson and directed by Lisa Joy. Holmes is also working on Rachel Morrison's Flint Strong, written by Barry Jenkins and starring Ice Cube.

The longtime film executive also worked for Ridley Scott’s Scott Free banner, having a hand in movies such as Exodus: Gods and Kings, Alien: Covenant, The Martian and Blade Runner 2049. She also developed and was the on-set producer for Morgan and Child 44.

Before that, Holmes served as vp development at Graham King's GK Films, where she also worked closely with Peter Schlessel's Film District division, bringing in Looper for their distribution company. And she previously served as a production executive at Warner Bros., shepherding the Hughes brothers' post-apocalyptic thriller The Book of Eli.

"I’m so excited to be joining such an iconic and celebrated studio with a terrifically talented group of people across film and television and grateful to be working under the leadership of Mike De Luca, whose vision continues to inspire creative originality and future facing positivity," said Holmes.

Pariseau, at Michael De Luca Productions, was overseeing the development of Mad, Bad and Dangerous to Know; the adaptation of the best-seller Uncanny Valley; the adaptation of Andy Weir’s Cheshire Crossing; and The Lunch Witch, which had Kate McKinnon attached to star.

Pariseau got his start in the mailroom of UTA, moving up to become an agent in the the media rights department, packaging film and television projects based on source material. Among the projects he identified was Hidden Figures.

"I'm honored to continue working with Mike and the team, to join the talented and welcoming MGM family, and to play a small part in the studio's long, storied filmmaking history,” said Pariseau.

The hirings come as De Luca begins to make strong moves with the film group. He recently acquired the road-trip comedy Dog, to be co-directed by Channing Tatum (who will also star) and Reid Carolin. And last week De Luca forcefully won the bidding war for Weir’s latest book, The Hail Mary, with Ryan Gosling attached to star.