MGM Lands Peter Dinklage-Led 'Cyrano' Musical Adaptation

Joe Wright is set to direct a cast that also includes Haley Bennett, Brian Tyree Henry and Ben Mendelsohn.

MGM has landed another star-studded package. The studio has picked up a Cyrano, a musical adaption that will see Peter Dinklage reprise the role he played onstage in 2019.

Joe Wright is set to direct a cast that also includes Haley Bennett, Brian Tyree Henry and Ben Mendelsohn. Erica Schmidt penned the screenplay.

Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce along with Guy Heeley.

CAA Media Finance brokered the deal with MGM.

This is the latest splashy purchase for MGM now under the new direction of Michael De Luca.

The studio recently picked up Ridley Scott’s Gucci — a true-crime drama about the murder of fashion trailblazer Maurizio Gucci that has Lady Gaga in talks to star — and an Andy Weir space drama with Ryan Gosling set to topline and Phil Lord and Chris Miller on board to direct. They also nabbed Paul Thomas Anderson's next movie from Focus Features.