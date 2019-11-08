MGM Nabs Guy Ritchie's Thriller 'Cash Truck,' Starring Jason Statham

Scott Eastwood and Holt McCallany will also star in the film, which Miramax was selling at the AFM.

In one of the AFM's splashiest deals, MGM has landed Cash Truck, the Guy Ritchie action thriller that Miramax has been shopping at the market.

Reuniting Ritchie with Jason Statham, who starred in the director's Brit gangster comedy breakouts Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, the movie also stars Scott Eastwood, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Laz Alonso and Josh Hartnett. MGM has taken domestic rights on the film, a tale of revenge that shifts between timelines and perspectives, centering on H (Statham), a cold and mysterious figure working at a cash truck company and responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week.

Cash Truck is based on the original 2004 French film Le Convoyeur, starring Jean Dujardin. Miramax CEO Bill Block and Ivan Atkinson are producing the project.

Chris Ottinger and Sam Wollman negotiated the deal on behalf of MGM with Miramax and CAA Media Finance.

Ritchie, returning to his independent action roots after the $1 billion-plus box office success of Disney's Aladdin, also has The Gentleman coming up. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Hugh Grant, and also with Miramax, the film is launching January 2020.