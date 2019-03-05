MGM Names Katie Martin Kelley as New Chief Communications Officer

She previously headed up domestic publicity and corporate communications at Paramount Pictures.

Katie Martin Kelley is joining Metro Goldwyn Mayer as its new chief communications officer, it was announced Tuesday. Kelley previously spent 12 years at Paramount Pictures, where she rose to the position of executive vp domestic publicity before stepping down from that post in late 2017. Most recently, she served as publicity consultant for Plan B Entertainment on its films Beautiful Boy, If Beale Street Could Talk and Vice, while also serving as a consultant for the Obamas’ Netflix-based Higher Ground Productions.

In her new role, Martin Kelley will be responsible for developing and executing strategic communications programs across all divisions, including, corporate, film, television, global sales and distribution and digital/social media, the company said. She will report directly to COO Christopher Brearton and work closely with executive director Nancy Tellem, worldwide television group chairman Mark Burnett, and motion picture group president Jonathan Glickman.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Katie to MGM, and look forward to benefiting from her many years of experience as a leading communications and publicity professional,” Brearton said in announcing her appointment. “Katie truly understands MGM’s mission to be Hollywood’s leading independent content company. With her unmatched knowledge of the industry, I am confident that she will be an invaluable addition to our leadership team as we continue to execute on our strategic growth plans.”

During her time at Paramount, Martin Kelley worked on such successful franchises as Transformers, Star Trek, Paranormal Activity, Mission: Impossible, Jackass, Jack Reacher, Daddy’s Home, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the G.I Joe series. Additionally, she oversaw awards campaigns for such films as Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival, Denzel Washington’s Fences, Jason Reitman’s Up in the Air, David O. Russell’s The Fighter, Joel and Ethan Coen’s True Grit, Martin Scorsese’s Hugo Cabret and The Wolf of Wall Street, Ava Duvernay’s Selma, Adam McKay’s The Big Short, Alexander Payne’s Nebraska and the animated films Rango and The Adventures of Tintin. Reporting to the studio’s late chairman and CEO Brad Grey, she also oversaw corporate communications.