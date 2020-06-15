MGM Names Michele Imperato Head of Physical Production

The veteran film producer will oversee work on the feature film pipeline at the 'No Time to Die' studio.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer has named veteran film producer Michele Imperato as the motion picture group's president of physical production.

The hire was announced by film group chairman Michael De Luca and president Pamela Abdy. "We are so pleased to have Michele join us here at MGM. Over her long career, she has worked alongside some of the world’s great filmmakers, and helped to steer an incredible array of projects. We are thrilled she will be a part of our team as we forge ahead with an exciting lineup of films," De Luca and Abdy said in a joint statement on Monday.

Imperato's film credits include Mike Nichol’s The Birdcage, Paul Feig’s The Heat and Ghostbusters, Josh Boone’s The Fault in our Stars and Catherine Hardwicke’s Twilight.

"I am excited to be joining MGM, a studio with a deep commitment to great storytelling. I am equally as happy to be working with Mike, Pam and the entire team as we look ahead to bring an incredible slate of movies to theaters around the world," Imperato said in her own statement.

MGM film projects in the works include Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives, George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing and Tommy Kail’s feature adaptation of Fiddler on the Roof.

Upcoming MGM releases include Candyman from writer/producer Jordan Peele; the 25th film in the James Bond series No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig; and Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson.