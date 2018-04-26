MGM Names Ted Lim to Senior VP Strategic Planning

He jumps to the Hollywood studio from Participant Media.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer on Thursday named Ted Lim senior vp strategic planning and corporate development, as he jumps to the Hollywood studio from Participant Media.

His arrival, effective May 14, follows a major leadership shake-up at MGM, with Gary Barber ousted as CEO and chairman. Lim will report to COO Chris Brearton as he oversees deal-making and forges new business models, partnerships and opportunities.

Lim most recently served as senior vp strategy and business development at Participant Media, where he oversaw that company's investment in Amblin Partners, the acquisition of digital short-form video company SoulPancake and an expansion into TV series production.

"Ted's specialized background in strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions and integration makes him an essential addition to our management team as MGM embarks on an aggressive and innovative growth strategy," Brearton said in a statement.

MGM had big box-office wins for two James Bond films, Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015), and its TV division has a popular series in The Handmaid's Tale, now in its second season on Hulu. MGM and Eon Productions plan a Nov. 8, 2019, domestic release for Bond 25, set to star Daniel Craig in his final turn as the big screen's most famous spy.

MGM in the last year also acquired Epix, the pay TV network and distribution platform for new film and TV content, and has a joint venture with Annapurna Pictures and is relaunching Orion Pictures as a stand-alone theatrical marketing and distribution company.