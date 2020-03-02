MGM Picks Up Channing Tatum's Road Comedy 'Dog'

The road comedy will be co-directed by Tatum and Reid Carolin.

Channing Tatum’s Dog has a found a home.

MGM has picked up the North American rights to the road comedy being co-directed by Tatum and Reid Carolin. Tatum is also starring.

The moves comes on the heels of an international sellout of the project at AFM, where Tatum and Carolin delivered their presentation to a packed room of distributors. And the marks the first big acquisition by Michael De Luca in his new role as MGM’s motion picture group chairman.

Dog tracks two hard-charging former Army Rangers paired against their will: Briggs (Tatum), and Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, as they race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier's funeral on time. Along the way, they drive each other crazy, confront the possibility that pet psychics are real, and begin to reckon with the one thing they were trained never to do: surrender.

The script is written by Carolin and based upon a story by Carolin and Brett Rodriguez. Gregory Jacobs will produce along with Peter Kiernan and Rodriguez via Free Association. Ken Meyer and Betsy Danbury will exec produce.

The film will begin principal photography May with MGM setting a release date for Valentine’s Day weekend 2021. Tatum has had good fortune with that date as two of his previous hits, The Vow and Dead John, scored big openings.

“Having known and admired Reid and Chan for years as great guys and natural born storytellers, I couldn’t be prouder and more excited to work with them, Greg Jacobs and Glen Basner on this, their first film as directors," said Michael De Luca in a statement. "The story’s strong heart, humor and power reflect not only their talent but their humanity, and all of us at MGM hope this is the first of many."

Cassidy Lange will oversee for MGM.

FilmNation repped the international rights, with CAA and CAA Media Finance Group brokering the domestic license to MGM. Tatum, Carolin and Free Association are repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson.