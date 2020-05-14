MGM Picks Up George Miller's 'Three Thousand Years of Longing'

The studio has nabbed North American rights to the film starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

George Miller's upcoming film Three Thousand Years of Longing has been picked up for North American distribution.

MGM has nabbed domestic rights to the project, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton are starring in the pic, whose plot has yet to be revealed.

The project has been described as an "epic love story" and was shopped to buyers beginning in 2018 at the American Film Market, where it was presold for multiple territories in Europe and Asia.

Miller wrote Three Thousand Years and is producing with Doug Mitchell. The film will be released in the U.S. through MGM’s United Artists Releasing partnership.

The project marks the next turn for the director, whose Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) grossed $374 million during its global theatrical run.

The film's shooting locations are expected to include Australia, London and Istanbul. CAA Media Finance handled North American sales rights.