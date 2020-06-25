MGM Takes Remaining International Territories for 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'

The third film in the series from Orion Pictures is due in theaters Aug. 14.

MGM’s International Distribution and Acquisitions arm has acquired the remaining international territories, excluding China, for Bill & Ted Face the Music from Endeavor Content.

The third film in the series from Orion Pictures—starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in their respective roles as Theodore "Ted" Logan and William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq.—is set for a domestic release through United Artists Releasing from Aug. 14.

MGM already had certain territories including Germany, Greece, Latin America and the Middle East as Endeavor Content handled international sales, and now has decided to take what was still on the table.

The new territories include France, Italy, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Scandinavia, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Hungary, Turkey, Benelux, Bulgaria, Singapore and Romania.

The announcement was made by Chris Ottinger, who heads MGM’s international distribution division. "We’re thrilled to be able to share its core themes of positivity, love and acceptance with even more audiences around the world through this new deal with Endeavor Content," Ottinger said in a statement.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot, with the screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, Steve Ponce are producers on the film, with Steven Soderbergh, R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr. and John Santilli all serving as executive producers.