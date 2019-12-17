MGM Television Signs Multiyear Production Deal With Brit-Production Group 42

The London and L.A.-based company is behind such features as Netflix's 'The Shadow of the Moon' and the upcoming 'Military Wives,' starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan.

MGM Television has signed a multiyear production deal with London- and L.A.-based management and production company 42 to co-develop scripted series, Steve Stark, MGM’s president of television production and development, and 42 announced Tuesday.

42 has a first-look development, financing and production deal in place with Netflix for feature films and have produced such films as The Shadow of the Moon starring Boyd Holbrook and Michael C. Hall on the platform. Upcoming feature films include Military Wives starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and Cold War thriller Ironbark with Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel Brosnahan, which will have its world premiere at Sundance next month.

42’s TV projects include the Emmy-winning animated series Watership Down, the Channel 4/Netflix spy thriller Traitors and crime drama Wild Bill, starring Rob Lowe, which aired on Britain's ITV network. 42 is currently in production with Downton Abbey writer Julian Fellowes on the six-part drama series The English Game, about the invention of soccer, for Netflix.

Under the MGM deal, negotiated by MGM’s president of television operations, Brian Edwards, the studio and 42 will identify and co-develop scripted series across multiple platforms and genres for the U.S. market, in part by rebooting or reimagining IP from MGM's vast rights catalog.

MGM took this approach with the series reimagining of romantic comedy classic Four Weddings and a Funeral, which went out on Hulu earlier this year, as well as with its Get Shorty series, inspired by the 1997 feature film, which recently wrapped its third season on Epix.

MGM's scripted series lineup also includes such critically acclaimed, and Emmy-winning shows as The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu and Fargo on FX.