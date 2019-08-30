Hollywood Pays Tribute to Valerie Harper

William Shatner, Topher Grace and 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' co-star Ed Asner were among Hollywood figures who remembered the woman who played wisecracking Rhoda Morgenstern.

Mia Farrow and Cyndi Lauper, among other notable Hollywood figures, took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to remember Valerie Harper after news broke that she had died after news broke that she had died earlier that morning after a courageous battle with cancer.

Harper, who collected four Emmy Awards and one Golden Globe for playing brash New Yorker Rhoda Morgenstern onThe Mary Tyler Moore Show and then on her own spinoff series Rhoda, died Friday morning, her family told KABC-TV entertainment reporter George Pennacchio.

Across a career that spanned nearly six decades, Harper's film credits include Li’l Abner (1959), Freebie and the Bean (1974), The Last Married Couple in America (1980) and Blame It on Rio (1984). She reunited with Moore for the ABC telefilm Mary and Rhoda (2000) and has worked on Desperate Housewives. More recently, she had guest appearances on 2 Broke Girls, Melissa & Joey and Hot in Cleveland.

Mia Farrow paid tribute on social media, writing "Thank you brilliant Valerie- you gave us so much!! RIP Valerie Harper."

Cyndi Lauper wrote of the late actress on Twitter, "Valerie Harper was always the most gracious and the kindest actor on set. She will be missed. Rest In Peace."

Ed Asner, who also starred on The Mary Tyler Moore Show as Lou Grant, shared on his social media, "Her brilliance burst through and shined its light upon all of us. Goodnight beautiful. I’ll see you soon."

Beth Behrs of 2 Broke Girls shared a touching statement about Harper, writing, "Getting to share the screen with Valerie Harper on #2BrokeGirls was one of the highlights of my career so far. Not only was she hilarious on camera and off, I’ll never forget our talks off camera about love and life and the power of our minds and natural healing to overcome medical illness. Thank you for touching my life so deeply #ValerieHarper. You will be forever missed here on earth, but I know the angels are dancing in heaven tonight."

Read these tributes and others, below.

A beautiful woman, a wonderful actress, a great friend and with balls bigger than mine. Her brilliance burst through and shined its light upon all of us. Goodnight beautiful. I’ll see you soon. pic.twitter.com/FicADkSAzS — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 30, 2019

Thank you brilliant Valerie- you gave us so much!! RIP Valerie Harper pic.twitter.com/URF0SuzCux — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 30, 2019

Rhoda Morgenstern -- ambitious career woman, funny & artsy Jewish New Yorker, Mary's BFF -- was so relatable to me that I wore a scarf like hers all thru 7th grade.

RIP Valerie Harper. pic.twitter.com/D01PD9mpxI — Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) August 30, 2019

Condolences to the family of Valerie Harper. Going to miss you Rhoda Morgenstern! — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 30, 2019

The SAG Awards mourns the loss of the iconic Valerie Harper. Our thoughts go out to her fans and loved ones during this difficult time. https://t.co/WZyjRqap2q — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) August 30, 2019

Valerie Harper, Star Of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” & “Rhoda,” Dead At 80. A precious remarkable human . RIP https://t.co/z9XXDBrhfy — Charlie Adler (@charlie_adler) August 30, 2019

I was so sad to hear that the amazing Valerie Harper passed away. “Aunt Paula” was as wonderful to work with as she was funny. My best to her family. pic.twitter.com/DuOom2478j — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) August 30, 2019

One of our all-time favorites has passed. Wonderful, funny, lovely, supportive and a huge influence on and off stage, we love you, Valerie. https://t.co/SKrX7n4WYH — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) August 30, 2019

Even when she was down she danced and showed the world that she refused to let cancer beat her. Now Rhoda is with Mary in heaven. RIP Valerie Harper. You were the epitome of strength and humor. pic.twitter.com/CEGWl4hfhA — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) August 30, 2019

Valerie Harper passed away. She was a wonderful actress and brought me so much joy. She will be missed rip — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) August 30, 2019

Valerie Harper was always the most gracious and the kindest actor on set.



She will be missed. Rest In Peace.



pic.twitter.com/kJdXYrmzmq — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 30, 2019

Certain people become a part of our lives—and a part of our families. #ValerieHarper was one of those precious few. She was part of an ensemble but always had a comedic spark all her own. We were lucky to have her. pic.twitter.com/3zLuB6Dt1i — Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) August 30, 2019

Getting to share the screen with Valerie Harper on #2BrokeGirls was one of the highlights of my career so far. Not only was she hilarious on camera and off, I’ll never forget our talks off camera about love and life and the power of our minds and natural healing to overcome pic.twitter.com/RI4PQsEzpn — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) August 31, 2019