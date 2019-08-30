TV

Hollywood Pays Tribute to Valerie Harper

5:22 PM PDT 8/30/2019 by Sharareh Drury , Trilby Beresford

Courtesy of Photofest

William Shatner, Topher Grace and 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' co-star Ed Asner were among Hollywood figures who remembered the woman who played wisecracking Rhoda Morgenstern.

Mia Farrow and Cyndi Lauper, among other notable Hollywood figures, took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to remember Valerie Harper after news broke that she had died after news broke that she had died earlier that morning after a courageous battle with cancer.

Harper, who collected four Emmy Awards and one Golden Globe for playing brash New Yorker Rhoda Morgenstern onThe Mary Tyler Moore Show and then on her own spinoff series Rhoda, died Friday morning, her family told KABC-TV entertainment reporter George Pennacchio.

Across a career that spanned nearly six decades, Harper's film credits include Li’l Abner (1959), Freebie and the Bean (1974), The Last Married Couple in America (1980) and Blame It on Rio (1984). She reunited with Moore for the ABC telefilm Mary and Rhoda (2000) and has worked on Desperate Housewives. More recently, she had guest appearances on 2 Broke Girls, Melissa & Joey and Hot in Cleveland.

Mia Farrow paid tribute on social media, writing "Thank you brilliant Valerie- you gave us so much!! RIP Valerie Harper."

Cyndi Lauper wrote of the late actress on Twitter, "Valerie Harper was always the most gracious and the kindest actor on set. She will be missed. Rest In Peace."

Ed Asner, who also starred on The Mary Tyler Moore Show as Lou Grant, shared on his social media, "Her brilliance burst through and shined its light upon all of us. Goodnight beautiful. I’ll see you soon."

Beth Behrs of 2 Broke Girls shared a touching statement about Harper, writing, "Getting to share the screen with Valerie Harper on #2BrokeGirls was one of the highlights of my career so far. Not only was she hilarious on camera and off, I’ll never forget our talks off camera about love and life and the power of our minds and natural healing to overcome medical illness. Thank you for touching my life so deeply #ValerieHarper. You will be forever missed here on earth, but I know the angels are dancing in heaven tonight."

Read these tributes and others, below. 