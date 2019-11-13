Mia Maestro Signs With Paradigm (Exclusive)

The actress has several upcoming features and is aiming to develop a global docuseries about tea.

Actress and artist Mia Maestro has found new representation.

Maestro, who recently recurred on FX's Mayans MC, has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency in all areas.

Her upcoming feature work includes Domenico De Feudis’ The Binding, which wrapped production, as well as a starring in Francisca Alegria's The Cow that Sang a Song About the Future and Lucio Castro’s End of the Century.

Maestro is additionally aiming to develop a global docuseries about tea with producers Leopoldo Gout and Everardo Gout. She earlier co-produced the National Geographic documentary Into the Okavango, focused on the Okavango Delta river system.

Maestro has appeared in Oliver Stone's Savages, Walter Salles’ The Motorcycle Diaries, Julie Taymor's Frida as well as in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (she also wrote a song for the soundtrack of the latter movie).

Her TV credits include a starring role on Guillermo del Toro's The Strain, as well as recent work on Scandal, Nashville and Hannibal.