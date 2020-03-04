Miami's Ultra Music Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus (Report)

The news comes one day after Ultra canceled its festival in Abu Dhabi.

This month's Ultra Music Festival in Miami has reportedly been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

According to the Miami Herald, Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes has confirmed that the three-day electronic music fest will not take place from March 20-22. This will mark the first time in the festival's 21 years that it will not take place in the Miami area.

Ultra's flagship Miami event would have featured set from Flume, Gesaffelstein, Gryffin, Zedd, Sofi Tukker and more.

Earlier Wednesday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo told reporters that they encouraged representatives from Ultra Music Festival to suspend the electronic dance event. Suarez and Carollo promised an announcement on Friday morning regarding their decision whether or not to allow the fest to continue. The time, they said, would allow the city and festival organizers time to "tie up" some "loose ends."

City Manager Art Noriega, who was also present at Wednesday morning's meeting, told the Herald, “We’re working on a plan ... the devil’s in the details. I haven’t seen the actual draft of the agreement.”

Billboard reached out to representatives for Ultra but did not receive a response at time of publishing.

City officials this week called for the postponement of the event, which draws attendees from more than 100 countries, due to the quickly spreading coronavirus that has so far affected four Florida residents.

As recently as Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez issued an announcement on social media declaring, "We’re not canceling any major events in Miami-Dade County, such as Ultra, following the guidance from Florida’s Surgeon General on #Coronavirus."

Also on Tuesday, Ultra cancelled its Abu Dhabi festival that was set to take place Thursday and Friday. A statement appeared on the fest's site reading, "The local organizers of Ultra Abu Dhabi have canceled the upcoming event. Tickets will be refunded through original point of purchase."

Ultra Abu Dhabi was set to feature appearances from Alesso, Afrojack, Dash Berlin, DJ Snake, Major Lazer, Zedd and more.

