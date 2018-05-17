Michael Avenatti, Anthony Scaramucci-Led TV Show Being Shopped

No deal has yet been made, a source close to the situation said, and Avenatti told THR he's not interested in TV.

Television networks have been pitched a show concept starring Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti and Donald Trump confidante Anthony Scaramucci, though no deal has been struck, a source close to the situation confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

UTA co-president Jay Sures, who is Scaramucci's agent, made the pitch, as first reported by The New York Times. Avenatti and Scaramucci both attended UTA's party on the Friday night before the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and Avenatti was spotted at UTA's pre-upfront soiree on May 13. The telegenic lawyer confirmed to THR that he attended the UTA party, but said he has not signed with the agency.

Avenatti has blanketed cable news over the last few months, leading to questions about his possible interest in a television deal down the road, once his star client's case fades from the news. But, he told THR last week, "I have no intention of having a career in television. My focus is on this case and my other clients."

Asked about the Times report, Avenatti said on Thursday, "I have no interest in television right now. I enjoy my law practice and look forward to prevailing on behalf of my client Stormy Daniels."

Scaramucci, who is charismatic and chatty in television appearances, has long been interested in finding a home on the medium, though he's thought to be more interested in getting his own show than signing an exclusive contributor contract.

"Anthony likes TV, he's a natural on TV, and he would certainly consider the right opportunity," the source close to The Mooch said.

In the show concept that's been pitched to MSNBC and CNN, Scaramucci and Avenatti would "square off," the Times reported.