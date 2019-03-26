Michael Avenatti in First Interview Since Federal Charges: "Of Course I'm Nervous"

During the interview, the lawyer expressed concern for himself, his family and friends, but emphasized "most people are sticking by me."

In his first interview since being arrested in New York on federal charges of extortion and bank fraud related to Nike, attorney Michael Avenatti has opened up in an interview with Jericka Duncan on CBS News.

Raising the point that Avenatti is facing up to the rest of his life in prison, Duncan asked Stormy Daniels' former lawyer if he's nervous. "Of course I'm nervous," answered Avenatti. "Are you scared, are you concerned?" the journalist pressed. "Tell us, as someone who has a history of representing people and now you're on the other side facing serious charges."

"I feel terrible for my family," Avenatti continued. "I feel bad for my friends. Most people are sticking by me, they believe in me, they know what I'm all about, so I've been very fortunate in that regard. But sure, I'm nervous, I'm scared, I'm all those things. And if I wasn't, it wouldn't make a lot of sense."

The charges against Avenatti include conspiracy to transmit interstate communications with the intent to extort, conspiracy to commit extortion and transmission of interstate communication with intent to extort. He was released on a $300,000 bond earlier this week and has continued to maintain his innocence.

Avenatti on Tuesday took to Twitter to express his gratitude for those who have supported him thus far. "I want to thank all of my supporters for your kind words and support today. It means a lot to me. I am anxious for people to see what really happened. We never attempted to extort Nike and when the evidence is disclosed, the public will learn the truth about Nike's crime and coverup."