Michael B. Jordan, Amazon Studios Launch Summer Screening Series

Films will screen at no cost to local communities from July 1 until the end of August.

Amazon Studios and Michael B. Jordan's production company Outlier Society unveiled on Thursday the launch of their summer screening series, dubbed A Night at the Drive in. The series celebrates multi-cultural voices in world cinema.

"When Michael and our friends at Outlier proposed this idea, we instantly agreed there was no better time to celebrate these inspired films featuring diverse stories while bringing communities together to share in the experience" said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. "Drive-in theaters offer a unique experience in that they provide an inspiring and joyful communal experience while still maintaining safe social distance. A special thanks to our friends and colleagues at Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., Disney, Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures."

The films will screen at no cost to local communities, with refreshments provided by Black and brown-owned businesses.

Jordan added, "With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow. Now more than ever, amplifying Black and Brown stories means engaging culture to speak to hearts and minds about the world we live in. As we use this opportunity to reimagine community and proximity, I am excited that these films will be shared and celebrated all across the country."

Featured titles in the series will focus on a specific theme each week, such as "movies to make you fall in love" and "movies to inspire your inner child." Films include: Love & Basketball, Crazy Rich Asians, Black Panther, Creed, Hook, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Do the Right Thing, Get Out, Coming to America and Girls Trip.

The program begins July 1 and runs until the end of August at drive-in theaters around the country. See the schedule and location information here.