Michael B. Jordan Masters Chinoiserie Patterned Pants at MTV Awards

"He wanted to make sure he didn’t come off as too serious,” says stylist Ade Samuel of the 'Black Panther' star's MTV Awards look

Proving that even bad guys can look good, Black Panther villain Michael B. Jordan looked sharp in DSquared2 as he hit the MTV Movie & TV Awards carpet in Santa Monica on Saturday night.

“As fun as MTV is, and how culture driven the network has been for generations, Michael wanted to make sure he didn’t come off as too serious on the carpet,” explains stylist Ade Samuel. “He really emphasized wanting to have fun.”

Together, the stylist and star landed on a look from the DSquared2 spring collection, featuring a crisp white shirt and black bomber, paired with Chinoiserie-patterned silk jacquard pants “which were subtle but brought the look all together,” she says. (Keen shoppers rejoice, the pants are actually on sale for $445.) Jordan rounded out the look with Christian Louboutin Kicko black leather buckled boots.

Jordan, who is a presenter for the evening, is also nominated in the Best Villain category for his role as Erik Killmonger in the Marvel blockbuster, going up against Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War), Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker), and Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise). May the worst guy win.

The MTV Awards air Monday night at 9 p.m. EST/PST.